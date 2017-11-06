Sarcoxie Veterans Day Program - November 10th

Sarcoxie R-II School District is hosting their annual Veterans Day program. The assembly will be held in the A.L. Gurley gymnasium, located at Sarcoxie High School, at 9:00 A.M.

The assembly will include performances by the band, elementary and high school honors choir, and a guest speaker. The assembly will last approximately an hour and a half. A meal is provided for the veterans in their honor afterwards. Attendance in the past has ran around forty.