Mercy Hospital Joplin Receives ‘A’ Grade for Keeping Patients Safe

Fall report cards are in and Mercy Hospital Joplin earned an “A” grade for keeping patients safe.

The Leapfrog Group just released its fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grades, which score hospitals on how safe they keep their patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. More than 2,600 U.S. general acute-care hospitals were assigned scores and only 832 received an A (32 percent of those surveyed).

“We’re honored to be recognized by Leapfrog for the tremendous work that Mercy Joplin staff, nurses and physicians provide every day,” said Gary Pulsipher, hospital president. “The Sisters of Mercy founded institutions like Mercy Hospital Joplin to ensure that patients and families receive compassionate care and exceptional service. We work hard to live up to those expectations.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. It is updated every six months, once in the fall and once in the spring.

Using 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety, The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for all eligible hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades: A, B, C, D or F. Read more about Leapfrog scoring here.