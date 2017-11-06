Freeman Announces Leadership at Nevada Regional Medical Center

Freeman Health System announces Wes Braman, Freeman Vice President of Business Development, will serve as interim chief executive officer of Nevada Regional Medical Center. Freeman assumed management of the hospital November 1 under a two-year contract with the City of Nevada. Braman will oversee day-to-day operations of the facility including finances, leadership, physician engagement and human resources.

“Nevada is a wonderful community and has a wonderful hospital,” said Braman. “We are providing resources, assistance and advice to help return Nevada Regional Medical Center to a state of profitability. We want to expand upon the services they offer so residents in this community have access to the quality care they need without having to travel a long distance.”

“Wes is the perfect person to serve as interim chief executive officer,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has the experience, passion and drive to help Nevada Regional Medical Center build on its strengths and move in a positive direction.”

An 18-year employee of Freeman, Braman has guided Freeman Managed Care and Freeman Business Development teams in efforts to contract with national health networks and payors, regional health plans and directly with area employers. Additional responsibilities include oversight of occupational health, population health and Marketplace health insurance programs. Braman was also instrumental in the development of several Freeman outreach clinics and in establishing school-based health programs with several school districts in southwest Missouri.