Ajinomoto Windsor Foods Seeks Additional Bond Money From The City Of Joplin

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
The City of Joplin approves a request to file for additional bonds from a food manufacturing plant currently under construction. Ajinomoto Windsor Foods received $44 million dollars in bonds from the city last year to begin construction, but they say there's been some changes, and now need an additional $10 million dollars. But city officials say these bonds, aren't like traditional bonds.More >>
Todd Greathouse is sentenced to Life in Prison without possibilities of parole.More >>
For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.More >>
"While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event. Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant.More >>
The stabbing at Watered Gardens has led to some safety concerns. Both people involved in Saturday's incident were residents of Watered Gardens. Paula Crawford has been a resident of Watered Gardens since September 8th, and despite the incident on Saturday, she says "There is no issue of safety here, we all come from a different walk of life, and attitudes and anger issues are going to arise."More >>
Veterans in need legal help had a day of free assistance from local attorneys, however, those attorneys say one day just isn't enough.More >>
Hundreds of kids filled downtown Sarcoxie for its 2nd annual Trunk or Treat On the Square. The festival featured frightening figures from Jason to Freddie, and of course, princesses and super heroes there to save the day.More >>
It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime. Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.More >>
