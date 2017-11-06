Quantcast

Ajinomoto Windsor Foods Seeks Additional Bond Money From The Cit - KOAM TV 7

Ajinomoto Windsor Foods Seeks Additional Bond Money From The City Of Joplin

Updated:

The City of Joplin approves a request to file for additional bonds from a food manufacturing plant currently under construction.
    Ajinomoto Windsor Foods received $44 million dollars in bonds from the city last year to begin construction, but they say there's been some changes, and now need an additional $10 million dollars.
    But city officials say these bonds, aren't like traditional bonds.
Ajinomoto Windsor Foods came to the council to ask for 'permission' to draw up formal paperwork for the additional bonds.
The city, approved that request -- and in about 60 days, the formal paperwork will be presented to council for approval.
But, when you think of "bonds" it's typically money the city has and gives to a project, but...not in this case.
Rob O'Brian, President of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce explains "There is not a direct investment from the city nor is there any backing from the city for the bonds."
These bonds are issued by a state law, commonly referred to as "The Chapter 100" law.
O'Brian says "There's no financial obligation to the city or the tax payers, this is simply a mechanism under Missouri law to allow for tax abatement's, so the actual investment in the project that the city, the schools, the other tax entities are making is really on deferring the taxes for a period of time."
These bonds instead are bought at an auction, by the company requesting them.
Windsor has already purchased the $44 million and is planning to purchase the additional $10 million.
As for the reasons behind the extra bonds...according to O'Brian "One, there are some new food safety regulations coming down the line that they decided they would rather address now."
the other -- the company was planning on closing a plant in Piedmont, Missouri, and bringing equipment from there, to here, but, the plant sold at the last minute, and the majority of that equipment is staying there.
"So they are putting more money into new equipment, but it's also state of the art equipment, so it really is equipment that will be in place for the long haul."
    Company officials tell us they're looking to begin operations by the middle of next month.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Ajinomoto Windsor Foods Seeks Additional Bond Money From The City Of Joplin

    Ajinomoto Windsor Foods Seeks Additional Bond Money From The City Of Joplin

    Monday, November 6 2017 9:57 PM EST2017-11-07 02:57:37 GMT

    The City of Joplin approves a request to file for additional bonds from a food manufacturing plant currently under construction.     Ajinomoto Windsor Foods received $44 million dollars in bonds from the city last year to begin construction, but they say there's been some changes, and now need an additional $10 million dollars.     But city officials say these bonds, aren't like traditional bonds.

    More >>

    The City of Joplin approves a request to file for additional bonds from a food manufacturing plant currently under construction.     Ajinomoto Windsor Foods received $44 million dollars in bonds from the city last year to begin construction, but they say there's been some changes, and now need an additional $10 million dollars.     But city officials say these bonds, aren't like traditional bonds.

    More >>

  • Landlord Convicted of Murdering Tenant Receives Life in Prison

    Landlord Convicted of Murdering Tenant Receives Life in Prison

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-11-06 21:09:43 GMT

    Todd Greathouse is sentenced to Life in Prison without possibilities of parole.  

    More >>

    Todd Greathouse is sentenced to Life in Prison without possibilities of parole.  

    More >>

  • A Shooter Storms McPherson Hall at Pitt State As Part Of A Special Training Exercise

    A Shooter Storms McPherson Hall at Pitt State As Part Of A Special Training Exercise

    Saturday, November 4 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:02:42 GMT
        Students at Pittsburg State joined emergency and health professionals from Crawford County to test their skills in an Active Shooter Drill at the university.     The drill provides all sides the opportunity to assess their emergency responses in the event of a mass shooting.     Although the drill was simulated, significant effort was taken to ensure it was as real as it could get, with that said, some of the scenes in this story c...More >>
        Students at Pittsburg State joined emergency and health professionals from Crawford County to test their skills in an Active Shooter Drill at the university.     The drill provides all sides the opportunity to assess their emergency responses in the event of a mass shooting.     Although the drill was simulated, significant effort was taken to ensure it was as real as it could get, with that said, some of the scenes in this story c...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.