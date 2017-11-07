Selemaea Named MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University freshman safety Morgan Selemaea was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week for a second time this season Monday (Nov. 6). Selemaea shared the honor with University of Central Oklahoma junior linebacker Colton Lindsey.



Selemaea made five tackles (four solo) with 2.0 quarterback sacks and a forced fumble in a 35-13 road win over Nebraska-Kearney Saturday (Nov. 4). The Harrisonville, Mo., native helped the Gorillas defense limit the Lopers to 165 yards of total offense in the game, including just 46 net rushing yards on 33 carries. Selemaea leads the MIAA with 7.0 quarterback sacks in eight games played.



Lindsey led a Broncho defense that forced and recovered three fumbles, had two interceptions, and two stops on fourth down attempts in a 27-10 road win over Washburn Saturday. The Norman, Okla., native made 11 tackles on the day including one for a loss on 4th & goal at the UCO 1-yard line. He also forced a fumble and recovered another in the contest.



Selemaea made a team-leading nine tackles (eight solo) to help Pitt State to a 27-10 road win over Emporia State – in a game that was halted due to inclement weather on Oct. 21 and completed the next afternoon (Oct. 22). He also registered a quarterback sack, recovered a fumble and recorded an interception to garner MIAA Defensive Player of the Week honors in that contest.