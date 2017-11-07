Jurors Undecided On Sentencing for the Killer of Hailey Owens

Quantcast

      The convicted killer of a 10-year-old Springfield, Missouri girl will have to wait another three months to find out if he'll be sentenced to death or life in prison.
    A jury Monday could not reach a decision in the sentencing phase of Craig Wood -- the man convicted last week in the 2014 rape and murder of Hailey Owens.   Jurors heard arguments from prosecutors who urged the death penalty for Wood. Defense attorneys said Wood would actually suffer more if he were given life in prison and had to think every day about the "unthinkable harm" he had done.    
     The sentence will be left up to Judge Thomas Mountjoy who could decide during a hearing on a motion for a new trial.
    That hearing is on January 11th.
    Lawyers for Hailey Owens' mother say she is looking forward to the end of the trial so she can move on with her life.. 


 

