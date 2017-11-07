PSU Women Qualify to NCAA National Championship

RELEASE FOR PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country formally qualified to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships Monday (Nov. 6) when the 32-team field was announced. The 2017 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 18 at Evansville, Ind.



The Gorillas earned an automatic berth into the national field with their second-place team finish at the NCAA Division II Central Regional Saturday (Nov. 4) at Kearney, Neb. Pitt State posted a score of 102 points to finish the six-kilometer race behind only the University of Mary (61 points) in the team standings.



Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall.



Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23), senior Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and junior Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the six-kilometer race Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.



Misse, Metzger, Rienbold and Henson all garnered USTFCCCA All-Region honors for their top 25 individual finishes.