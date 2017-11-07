Quantcast

PSU Women Qualify to NCAA National Championship - KOAM TV 7

PSU Women Qualify to NCAA National Championship

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FOR PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country formally qualified to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships Monday (Nov. 6) when the 32-team field was announced. The 2017 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 18 at Evansville, Ind.

The Gorillas earned an automatic berth into the national field with their second-place team finish at the NCAA Division II Central Regional Saturday (Nov. 4) at Kearney, Neb. Pitt State posted a score of 102 points to finish the six-kilometer race behind only the University of Mary (61 points) in the team standings.

Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall.

Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23), senior Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and junior Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the six-kilometer race Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.

Misse, Metzger, Rienbold and Henson all garnered USTFCCCA All-Region honors for their top 25 individual finishes.

  A Better Look at Galena's Past

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:32 PM EST
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps.
  Texas Church Shooting Prompts Local Church Security Questions

  PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

