Quantcast

Suit Seeks Parole Chance for Missourians Convicted of Murder as - KOAM TV 7

Suit Seeks Parole Chance for Missourians Convicted of Murder as Juveniles

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Missouri prisoners convicted of murder as juveniles and sentenced to life behind bars without parole are suing the state's Corrections Department.
    
The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis on Monday announced a federal judge had ruled they can move forward with the lawsuit. The center sued on behalf of prisoners, who say they're not getting a meaningful chance at parole despite recent court rulings and a new law requiring that.
    
Attorney General Josh Hawley is representing the Department of Corrections and had unsuccessfully tried to get U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey to toss out the lawsuit.
    
Hawley's Deputy Chief of Staff, Loree Anne Paradise, declined to comment, citing the pending case.

Among those whose cases could be impacted is Sheena Eastburn, formerly of southwest Missouri.  Eastburn is serving a sentence of life without parole for her participation in the 1992 shooting death of her ex-husband, Tim Eastburn, in McDonald County Missouri.   Sheena Eastburn was 17 years old at the time of the murder. Her attorney has argued for years that she should be made eligible for parole.  Tim Eastburn's brothers have said they believe Sheena should serve the full, life sentence.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • A Better Look at Galena's Past

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-11-07 00:32:59 GMT
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>

  • Texas Church Shooting Prompts Local Church Security Questions

    Texas Church Shooting Prompts Local Church Security Questions

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-06 23:52:34 GMT

    "I've got to do something.  We've got to make sure we're doing something."

    More >>

    "I've got to do something.  We've got to make sure we're doing something."

    More >>

  • PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

    PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

    Sunday, November 5 2017 10:30 PM EST2017-11-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when  when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.  

    More >>

    Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when  when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.