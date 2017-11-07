Quantcast

Neosho PD's Shop With A Hero

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The Neosho Police Department would like to remind all of our area businesses and local citizens that we are accepting donations for the 2017 Shop with a Hero Campaign.

In 2016, just a little over $17,000 in monetary donations were collected in support of this Christmas event. With your help this campaign brought smiles to the faces of 115 children last year and we are asking for the continued support of our community. This program provides Christmas for the children of struggling families and we have already handed out 40 applications this year.

If you wish to make a donation, please mail it to 201 N College Street, Neosho, MO 64850, or stop by the Neosho Police Department during normal business hours. To allow time of processing and deposits we have set a deadline for donations of December 1st 2017. We would like to add that this event is limited to residents within the city limits of Neosho.

If you are a new business or citizen in the Neosho area and did not receive a letter, you can simply mail in a monetary donation and you will be added to our mailing list for next year’s event. We would like to thank everyone that contributes to this event, as it conveys a message of community support and generosity.

The deadline for the application process is December 1st and must be turned in before 5 pm. The shopping event will be held on December 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Wal-Mart Super Center in Neosho, Missouri.

If you have any further questions, please contact Lieutenant Mike Sharp at 451-8002. Please make all checks payable to:

Shop with a Hero

201 North College Street

Neosho, MO 64850

