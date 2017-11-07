Quantcast

MSSU mourns loss of athletic trainer Darin Moore

Updated:
Darin Moore Darin Moore
Joplin, MO -

Darin Moore, a longtime athletic trainer at Missouri Southern State University, passed away Monday, Nov. 6.

Moore came to MSSU in 2001 as an assistant trainer and in January 2003 was named the head athletic trainer for the university. He served in that capacity until early 2016, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence.

He served as head athletic trainer for three years at Vancleve (Miss.) High School and one year at Greenville (Ala.) High School. A certified member of the National Athletic Trainers Association, he also was assistant athletic trainer at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Moore received a master’s of education-physical education degree in 1998 from Delta State University, where he was a graduate assistant athletic trainer, and a bachelor of science degree in physical education/ human movement studies from Kent State University in 1996. A native of Lewistown, Ill., he also earned an associate of arts degree from Coffeyville Community College.

He married Stephanie Shrum in 2007. The couple have a daughter, Ella.

Earlier this fall, the Athletics Department announced the creation of an endowment for Moore. It will help fund a scholarship that will be used to support future student athletic trainers wanting to grow in the profession. It was created with support from many current and past employees, friends and student-athletes at Southern.

In addition, the doctor's exam room in the Freeman Athletic Training Center was named in Moore’s honor.

“Darin Moore was a great man, a great friend and a great Lion,” said Dr. Alan Marble, president of Missouri Southern, recalling that Moore was the first person to welcome him to campus when he came to Missouri Southern. “His passing will leave a void that can never be filled, but his positive impact will leave an indelible mark that will never be matched.”

Service and visitation times will be announced soon.

