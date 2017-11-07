MT. VERNON VETERANS DAY WALK, MEET AT MURAL, AND CONCERT FOR VETERANS - NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day on Veterans Way

Mount Vernon Square at the Veterans Way Mural

###

Duke Mason and his band will be performing live for the Veterans Day on Veterans Way celebration, Saturday evening, 6:00 pm, November 11th. The concert is free to the entire public as Mount Vernon honors local and regional American Veterans. Duke Mason will bring his humor and great music to the MARC theater in Mount Vernon for the second year in a row. Last year was the bands first visit to Mount Vernon when they came to help dedicate the Veterans Way mural.

Duke Mason is a special performer because of his unique height of only 46 inches. However, his talent and charismatic personality bring a respect and dignity to his singing. A truly multi-talented and exciting performer, Duke sings, plays guitar, keyboard, bass guitar and drums. Duke began singing in personal appearances with his family when he was only 4 years old. He has also been a featured soloist with his family in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and Mexico. Since their appearance on NBC's "Real People,” the Duke Mason Band has been in constant demand for personal appearances as well as Radio and TV.

Duke has appeared on programs with country greats including: George Jones, Dale Evans, The Blackwoods, Albert E. Brumley Jr., Pat Boone, LeRoy VanDyke, Archie Campbell, Faron Young, "Hee - Haw " star Lulu Roman, Donna Douglas of "The Beverly Hillbilly’s,” and many others. Duke has also appeared as a soloist and piano player for country music singer Tommy Overstreet. On several occasions, Duke has had the honor of performing with the legendary singing group The Jordanaires. The New York Times Magazine said, "Duke Mason rocked the house . . . ", and, "I found myself genuinely moved by the way he (Duke) took the stage and transformed himself into a giant. "

Duke has appeared multiple times on the nationally televised program, "THE MAURY SHOW,” The hosted by Maury Povitch and filmed in New York City. After being interviewed and then singing, "Can’t Help Falling In Love" on his first appearance, Maury said, "…we’ve had a lot of people sing Elvis on our show, but you are absolutely the best!”

Duke has sung for audiences all over the world, but he considers his visit to Mount Vernon to salute American veterans as one of the best dates on his concert calendar. On Saturday evening, Duke will be performing many of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits as well as many popular favorites. The concert is family friendly and a gift from the Veterans Way committee, Keen Been Coffee, The Lawrence County Record, Hometown Pharmacy, Brad’s True Value, L&M Tire, Mount Vernon Regional Arts Council and a generous gift from the Mount Vernon Community Foundation. Free Coffee and snacks are provided by Keen Bean Coffee. The evening is hosted by Veterans Way and the Mount Vernon Mountaineer Cheerleaders.

Everyone is invited and seating is first come, first seated.