State Highway 10 in Ottawa County to Shut Down Next Week for Double Bridge Replacement

This towing business and body shop is just a few miles down the road from the soon to be closed down bridge.

"We try to get there as soon as possible whenever there's an accident or some type of incident when we're called by law enforcement or just a person that's having a problem. We are going to have to go all the way in a different direction to get to wherever they're at on that side of the bridge" says Michelle Maaele from Vince's Body Shop and Towing.

ODOT says 4,200 vehicles drive over the Spring River bridges every day.

"Drivers during that time will need to locate a detour route such as using State Highway 137 or State Highway 125 to US 60" says Kenna Mitchell from ODOT.

And that's exactly what the tow truck driver's are doing.

The project costs 11 million dollars and is going to take around a year to complete. But when it's done, it'll be more safe for drivers.

"The bridges in this corridor are built again in 1952. So it was a time when cars weren't as big, trucks weren't as big and there's just not a lot of wiggle room across these bridges when you're passing. Having for instance, two large trucks passing each other so in this case the new design will help give a little more room for drivers through here. And really make it safer crossing in this area" says Mitchell.

"That's where we get a lot of our customers as far as car sales go they say 'I drive by here every morning and i noticed this car was for sale" says Michelle Maaele from Vince's Body Shop and Towing.

But during that year the highway is closed, it'll challenge this buisness' car sales as well.

But hopefully, after the construction is done, they'll be driving their new cars over 2 solid structures.

Here's a link to more specific road closure information: https://ok.gov/ODOT/