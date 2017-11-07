PSU Veterans Day Ceremony - November 10th

Pittsburg State University has finalized plans for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the PSU Veterans Memorial, to be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10. The event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public.

Cadet Savannah Mitchell from the PSU Department of Military Science will offer a welcome and recognition of veterans and their families. She also will explain the tradition of taps, which this year will be played by Henry Zimmermann, a PSU music education student.

Lt. Col. Kenneth Hutchison, chair of the Department of Military Science, will review the history of Veterans Day, and PSU President Steve Scott will explain what the memorial teaches.

The keynote address will be "Honor All Who Served: A Daughter's Perspective of Veterans Day," given by Laurel AuBuchon Shelton, daughter of the late (Ret.) Brig. Gen. James AuBuchon.

The PSU ROTC will post the colors and will provide a POW/MIA display.

Pittsburg MultiGenerational Chorus, directed by Susan Laushman, will sing "The National Anthem," and Pittsburg Community Middle School Choir, directed by Kimberly Arzoian, will sing "Peace Song (with We Shall Overcome)."

The Rev. K.O. NooNoo, pastor of Pittsburg Presbyterian Church, will offer the invocation and benediction.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Robert W. Plaster Center.