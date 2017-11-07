Baxter Springs Veterans' Day Celebration - November 11th

FOURTH ANNUAL
VETERANS’ DAY CELEBRATION
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017
This is our fourth annual Veterans’ Day Celebration and is an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of the armed services past and present. Please join us for the following events:
Register for the parade by contacting:
Charlene Hunley at 629-429-0190 or email her at charhunley@gmail.com
