Baxter Springs Veterans' Day Celebration - November 11th

FOURTH ANNUAL

VETERANS’ DAY CELEBRATION

BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017

This is our fourth annual Veterans’ Day Celebration and is an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of the armed services past and present. Please join us for the following events:

7:00 A.M. – Breakfast

10:00 A.M. American Legion Building, 1321 Military; Veterans eat free

11:00 A.M. Parade, Starting at 16th and Military

11:45 A.M. Memorial service at the Veterans’ Memorial Park with a plane fly over.; 13th and Park

12:15 P.M. Chili Feed; Food provided by Quaker Hill @ Lions Club Building, 1401 Park; Free to all Veterans and their families

7:00 PM Dance; American Legion Building, 1321 Military, Music by the Moccasin Bend Band; Cost $3.00

Register for the parade by contacting:

Charlene Hunley at 629-429-0190 or email her at charhunley@gmail.com