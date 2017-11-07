Quantcast

Expo Teaches Veterans About Services Available In the Area

LAMAR, MISSOURI -

Veterans gathered at the United Methodist Church in Lamar, Missouri for some food and a chance to learn about services at their disposal. A veterans' luncheon and expo was held today in order to show appreciation for our nation's heroes. it provides them with information on housing, jobs and discounts that they might not be aware of in the area.

Greg Clements says, "Well number one, in recent times veterans are not being honored and we want to reinforce the fact that they should be honored and any needs that they have we want to try to meet."

The expo was hosted by the Lamar Rotary Club. It was their first year holding the event.

