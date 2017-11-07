Veteran’s Day Less Than A Week Away: Celebrate with 60+ Hand-Verified Deals for our Veterans and Military Service Members, Free Meals, Entertainment

Veteran’s Day is this Saturday, November 11th, so we wanted to share our list of over 60 deals and freebies to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day.

Restaurants, retailers, and merchants everywhere roll out special deals to serve as a token of gratitude to the people in our country that pledge to protect our freedom.

Offers.com takes pride in searching out every valuable deal from our 250,000 strong coupon database, curating a list to help veterans and active military members save this Veteran’s Day. Let your readers in the military community know about these special deals and freebies for Veteran’s Day, including deals on free meals, entertainment, healthcare discounts and more that merchants offer to honor those we value.

We also have an ongoing year-round list with over 250 military discounts, updated every day to ensure military service people everywhere can access the deals they deserve.

Dining

54th Street Grill – Free Entree up to $12 to veterans and active duty on Veterans Day (Saturday Nov. 11, 2017). For dine-in only.

Applebee’s – Free entree for Veterans. Simply show proof of military service, such as a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, DDT214 Citation or Commendation, your U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, a Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) or your Veterans Organization Card.

Back Yard Burgers – Free Classic Burger for Vets and active duty military on Saturday Nov. 11. Show military ID or dress in uniform.

Black Angus – Special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak, served with home-style mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a beverage to veterans and active-duty military. Offer is valid from open to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, with a military ID present.

BJ’s – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal on Friday Nov. 10, and Saturday Nov.11, valued up to $12.95. Additionally, BJ’s is honoring active duty and retired military all month long with its Buy a Hero a Beer program. Starting on Nov. 1, guests over the age of 21 may contribute $6 toward a pint of BJ’s craft beer (or BJ’s handcrafted soda) for a veteran or military hero at a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse nationwide. You can contribute online at bjsrestaurants.com/hero, on the BJ’s mobile app or directly on your restaurant bill. Active and retired military who would like a beer can sign up online to reserve one. They will then receive a promo code to redeem their BJ’s craft beer or handcrafted soda.

Bob Evans – Free meal (breakfast lunch or dinner) from a choice of six options for veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11, 2017. Meals valid for the promo include: Stack of hotcakes (buttermilk of multigrain), Freshed Back Brioche French Toast, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farm Boy Sandwich, and Country Fried Steak Dinner. Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), or a Veteransâ€™ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example). Guests wearing a military uniform on Veterans Day also are eligible.

Carrabba’s – Free appetizer for Veterans and active military members on Nov. 11 with the purchase of an entree and a Coca-Cola beverage. Mention the offer to redeem.

Chevys Fresh Mex – Free Build your own 3-item combo for Veterans and active military on Nov. 11. Choose from a selection of Tacos, Enchiladas, Chile Relleno, Tamale or Flautas. All persons must have one of the following forms of identification: (a) U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Card, (b) U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, © Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), (d) Veterans Organization Card (i.e. American Legion and VFW), (e) DD214 Certificate, (f) Veteran Identification Card (VIC) or, (g) Photograph in U.S. Uniform or wearing U.S. Uniform.

Chicken Salad Chick – Free Chick Special and drink for veterans on Nov. 10, 2017. Must show proof of service with VA ID, military ID or DD214. See a map of locations here.

Chili’s – Free entree to veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. At participating Chili’s restaurants, the menu items being offered will include the following: Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.

Chipotle – Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) promotion from 5 p.m. to close on the Tuesday before Veteranâ€™s Day, Nov. 7. Valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. All active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with a valid U.S. military ID and veterans with ID, are eligible for a BOGO at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. on this day.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for observed Veterans Day (Nov. 10) 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. Valid for inactive and military personnel with a valid military ID. Includes choice of breakfast items such as two fluffy buttermilk or hearty wheat pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two sizzling bacon strips or hash browns.

Fazoli’s – Free Spaghetti with Meat sauce or Marinara for Veterans and active military with coupon and with valid ID or while in uniform, on Veterans Day Nov. 11 at participating locations. No purchase necessary. E-Family members will be offered a $1.99 Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce with Drink Purchase.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Free combo meal card to be given out to Veterans and active-duty military only on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The card can be received only by Veterans/active-duty military but can be redeemed by anyone.

Friendly’s – Free Big-Two-Do breakfast or free burger on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans and active military with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card will receive a free Big-Two-Do breakfast (choice of two slices of French toast, two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of toast; two strips of crispy bacon or two sausage links and two made-to-order farm fresh eggs), or All American Burger (fries and a beverage) during lunch or dinner hours at their local Friendly’s restaurant.

Frisch’s Big Boy – Free Big Boy Sandwich to veterans on Nov. 11. Show military ID or Veterans Administration ID Card. Dine-in only (not valid for drive-through orders).

Gatti’s Pizza – Free buffet or free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout for veterans and active military members with ID.

Golden Corral – Veterans and active-duty members get a free thank-you dinner as part of Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place Nov. 13, 2017.

Hof’s Hut – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month) for veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests.

Hooter’s – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 Hooters Veterans Day menu includes the following items (choose one with beverage purchase): 10-Piece Traditional Wings; 10-Piece Boneless Wings; Buffalo Chicken Sandwich; Buffalo Chicken Salad or Hooters Burger. The dine-in only offer is valid for all military members â€“ retired and active â€“ with proof of military service.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse – Free lunch or dinner (including sides and a non-alcoholic beverage) on Fri. Nov. 10. Veterans and active-duty military can order from a special menu. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be served 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring proof of service. Only some locations are participating. For participating locations and the special menus, go here.

K&W Cafeterias – Free meal for all who have served with presentation of military ID on Saturday Nov. 11 (11 a.m. to closing). One free meal per ID. Free meal includes entree, two vegetables, bread and refillable beverage.

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Includes four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Must show proof of service. Order must be placed before 2 p.m.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar B Que – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month), plus free dessert on Veterans Dayfor veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests. Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar B Que restaurants are located in several states in the western U.S. (see locations here).

Margaritas – Free entree on Veterans Day for veterans and active-duty military, plus their significant others (for up to two complimentary entrees — one for themselves, one for their significant other). Open til close (check local hours).

McCormick & Schmick’s – Free entree on Sunday Nov. 5. Veterans and Gold Star honorees (parents and spouse) are eligible for this offer. Military identification required. Dine-in only. See free entree options here.

Mighty Kitchen – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month) for veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests.

Mimi’s Cafe – Free entree for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. The free entree can be ordered from a special Mimi’s menu with purchase of beverage and proof of service.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Free lunch for veterans and active military on Nov. 11. Purchase any entree and receive a free lunch from their 9 Real Size Entrees for $9.99 menu. Dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with military ID.

O’Charley’s – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Free meal can be ordered from the restaurant’s $9.99 menu. Show military ID or proof of service.

Old Country Buffet – Ongoing daily discount of 15% for all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID. In addition, on Military Monday, the service member can get a discount for up to three other family members. All you have to do it show proof of service – from a valid ID to a VA card to a photo of you in your uniform – and you can enjoy a discounted meal with your family.

Olive Garden – Free entree from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans on Veterans Day. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrees are served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad and warm, garlic breadsticks.

On the Border – Free combo meal for active and retired U.S. military on Saturday Nov. 11. Military guests will receive a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo meal that includes their choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more. Present a valid military ID or proof of service.

Primanti Bros. – Free Classic Primanti Bros. sandwich all day on Nov. 11. Dine-in orders only. You must provide proof of service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services ID Card, current Leave and Earnings statement, veterans organization card, photograph in uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation. Additional items (sides, beverage, desserts) not included.

Quaker Steak & Lube – Offering a variety of specials at participating locations nationwide on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military members will have an opportunity to take advantage of deals including:

Free meal from a limited menu

Vets Eat Free (up to a certain dollar amount — either $10 or $12.99)

50% off a meal

25% off their meal at the Council Bluffs restaurant and 20% off at the Pinellas location.

Red Robin – Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary. Show proof of service. Dine-in only. See more details here.

Shoney’s – Free All-You-Care-To-Eat Breakfast Fresh Food Bar for all veterans and active military (who have a valid military ID). Takes place 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Sizzler – Free lunch for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11 until 4 p.m. Show proof of military service to get a six-ounce tri-tip sirloin steak, Malibu Chicken or six jumbo crispy shrimp with a choice of side dish and beverage at participating locations. Beverage choices are coffee, iced tea or a fountain drink. Proof of service includes a U.S. military-issue or veterans group identification card, appearance in uniform or a photo of the person in uniform. Dine-in only.

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch on Saturday Nov. 11. Active, former or retired military can order from special Veterans Day Menu. Lunch includes choice of iced tea, sweet tea, soft drink or coffee. Present Military ID card, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Dine-in only.

TGI Fridays – Free lunch-menu item up to $12 for those who have served. Promo runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. This promo also includes the Big Ribs entree in the half-rack portion. Military guests will also receive a $5 coupon for future use. Dine-in only.

White Castle – Free combo meal, including breakfast combos, for all veterans and active military. This promotion will run all day Saturday November 11, 2017. No other purchase is required. Present military ID.

Wienerschnitzel – Free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi to all veterans and active-duty military on Saturday Nov. 11.

Appetizers and treats

Arooga’s – Free pretzel on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty military. Some locations excluded, or ending the promo at 4 p.m. Eligible orders for the free pretzel deal include Soft Pretzels with Fat Tire beer cheese, Arooga’s Crab Pretzel and Arooga’s Buffalo Pretzel.

Bonefish – Free Bang Bang Shrimp to military personnel in uniform or with military ID on Nov. 11.

Carrabba’s – Free appetizer for military personnel in uniform or with military ID on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrell – Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11 at all 640+ Cracker Barrel locations. Cracker Barrel is also running a giving campaign benefiting Operation Homefront. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, it will donate 20% of proceeds from Lodge Cookware online and in store to Operation Homefront to help support military families.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free donut for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Show military ID. Not purchase necessary, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Huddle House – Free sweet cakes for the military on Nov. 11. Active and retired military, all day. Please provide military ID.

IHOP – Free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes for retired and active-duty military personnel on Friday Nov. 10 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating IHOP locations. Veterans and active-duty military can receive their free Red, White & Blue Pancakes by showing proof of military service, including: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in U.S. military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Print your coupon for a free appetizer on Veterans Day Nov. 11 with purchase of an adult entree. Must print or show the coupon along with military ID.

Peet’s Coffee – One free drip or tea (any size) for veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday Nov. 11, 2017, for veterans, active duty military and reservists. Show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. The appetizers include: Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza and Signature Shrimp Cocktail. Desserts include: Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.

Ruby Tuesday – Free appetizer up to a $10 value for veterans, active duty and reserve service members on Saturday, Nov. 11. To participate, all military personnel can visit their favorite Ruby Tuesday, present military identification and let their server know which complimentary appetizer of their choice they would like to order. Note this offer is valid only for dine-in guests and is not available in Guam, Hawaii, Manhattan, airport and international locations.

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to guests with a military ID on Veterans Day. Military discount of 15% off totalfrom Nov. 12 – Dec. 31 with valid military ID.

