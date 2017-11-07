East Newton School’s honor Veterans at Veteran’s Day Recognition - November 9th

East Newton High School – Thursday November 9th, 2017.

Time: 9:00 am

Location: East Newton High School Gym

Speakers for the High School recognition are Mr. Alan Cook, Newton County Commissioner and Mr. Charlie Davis, Missouri Representative and Chairman of the Missouri House of Representatives Veterans Committee

Please come join us as we honor our Veterans!

Triway Elementary School – Friday November 10, 2017.

Time: 9:00 am

Location: Triway Elementary Gym

Granby Elementary School – Friday November 10, 2017

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Granby Elementary Gym