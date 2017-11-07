East Newton School’s honor Veterans at Veteran’s Day Recognition - November 9th

Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts. The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma. Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons (11/29, 12/6, 12/13), websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift ...More >>
Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts. The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma. Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons (11/29, 12/6, 12/13), websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift ...More >>
The former Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement will be the featured speaker in the Profiles of Women in Government Lecture Series at Pittsburg State University on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Tina Tchen, the 14th speaker in the series, will begin her address at 7 p.m. in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, with a reception to follow in the art gallery. The Women in Government Lecture Series was...More >>
The former Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement will be the featured speaker in the Profiles of Women in Government Lecture Series at Pittsburg State University on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Tina Tchen, the 14th speaker in the series, will begin her address at 7 p.m. in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, with a reception to follow in the art gallery. The Women in Government Lecture Series was...More >>