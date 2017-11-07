Quantcast

Main Street Work Wrapping Up - Businesses Have Hurt - More Work...Coming Up

     Main Street in Joplin.
     It's been in pieces for the better part of a year.
     And now, those pieces are being put back together.
     Cue a sigh of relief for affected business owners.
     Cue, also...more work in other parts of town.
A lot of construction.
Hoke: "It's definitely affected our business, for the last year, everyday, it's a different entrance into the building, you don't know if it's going to be 18th street, 17th street..."
That's Lindsey Hoke -- owner of the Sidelines Sports Bar here at 18th and Main.
She says there's pros and cons to the project.
Hoke: "I mean it's definitely going to make it nicer, and I've always been about the project, I just think it's kinda been handled in a poor manner, it's been really slow, it's been really confusing."
But there's a silver lining to that confusion...
Hertzberg: "It's actually a little ahead of schedule and actually a little under budget."
Now, the major work is wrapping up...
Hoke: "We're really excited for it to get done and get rid of all these orange cones and just get back to some normalcy here on Main Street."
City staff, agrees.
Hertzberg: "It feels great, it'll be like I said, when we get done, we'll have Main Street in the best shape it's been in 30 years."
As for what's next -- side streets in the recovery zone, like Texas Avenue here.
And, what's already underway, the east 20th street corridor.
Hertzberg: "Some of the things you saw on Main Street in the past 12 months, you'll see on 20th street in the next 12 months."
Hertzberg adds the street work on 20th won't be as in-depth as it was on main, which should help limit traffic disruptions.
     Hertzberg also told us some minor cosmetic work will be done on Main Street in the spring.
 

