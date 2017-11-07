MSSU Women Drop Final Exhibition

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Women's basketball team with 4:06 to go in the fourth quarter went on 12-7 run, but would fall short to Livin' The Dream 84-79 inside the Leggett and Platt Center on Robert Corn Court Tuesday evening.



After being tied 16-16 at 2:23, MSSU would go on an 8-2 run and end the first quarter up by six (24-18) through 15 bench points, which would outshoot LTD 43-32 for the game. They would hang on for the one-point advantage heading into halftime (39-38).



Junior Chelsey Henry led the team with 23 points (9-for-14 FG) and eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action. Teammate Dru Clark added 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Julianna Wadsworthrecorded ten points after going 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.



LTD's Sanayika Shield matched Henry with 23 points from 81 percent shooting (9-for-11) and 80 percent from the free throw line (4-for-5). Three other scorers would end up in double-digits, including MSSU alum Shawnee Phillips, who finished with 12 points. A 13-4 run out of the half gave them a ten-point lead as they would never look back towards the victory.



Southern enters its regular season home opener against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday, Nov. 11 for a noon start to kick off the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge inside the Leggett and Platt Center on Robert Corn Court.