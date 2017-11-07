Girard's Smith Signs to PSU SB

Quantcast

It was an exciting day for Girard High School senior Shelby Smith.

Smith signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to play softball for the Pittsburg State Gorillas. 

"It's a relief just getting the pressure off my shoulders not having to worry about being pressured picking a school so late in the year," Smith says.

In her time at Girard HS, Smith earned All-CNC honors as a pitcher, and helped the Trojans win their first ever state championship last season. Next year, she will join a Gorilla team that will have a first year head coach in Ashley Balazs.

"I've only met her a couple of times, but she seems really cool," Smith adds, "I'm excited to go play for her and the program."

