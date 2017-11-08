Pittsburg Prepares for Aquinas

Quantcast

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons have had very few issues in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They beat the Washington Wildcats by 39 in round one and KC-Turner by 55 in the second round last week.

This Friday, things will be a little tougher for the Dragons. 

Pittsburg will be on the road on Friday, facing the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. The Saints are 9-1 overall, with their last loss coming all the way back in September to undefeated Bishop Miege. 

"We know that the first two teams weren't nearly the caliber of Saint Thomas Aquinas," says Pittsburg QB Chase Curtis, "But we know we've seen teams that are just as good as Saint Thomas Aquinas in Carl Junction and Webb City. We know going up there that we can play with them."

It will be the first road playoff game for the Dragons this season. The team says they've already played in tough environments in the regular season and that won't be a factor. 

"This is a veteran group," says head coach Tom Nickelson, "We have lot of seniors that are big time contributors and juniors, so whether we're playing at home or on the road we expect our kids to be focused and play their game no matter where they are." 

Kickoff for Friday's game will be at 7 o'clock.

