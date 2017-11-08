PSU VB Wraps up Regular Season

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team will return to John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court to close out the regular season with a pair of MIAA matches Thursday and Friday (Nov. 9-10).



The Gorillas will battle Washburn University Thursday at 7 p.m. and then take on Emporia State University Friday at 7 p.m.



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State is 7-22 overall and 3-13 in MIAA playing heading into the weekend action. The Gorillas have won four of their last five matches, including two straight wins. Pitt State knocked off MIAA rival Fort Hays State University (3-1) last Saturday (Nov. 4) and added a 3-0 non-conference win over Johnson & Wales University later that day.



Offensively, junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the squad with 281 kills (2.73 kps) followed closely by junior rightside hitter Noelle Dooley with 239 kills (2.54 kps).



Freshman setter Camryn Blanton has collected 382 assists on the season, averaging 6.06 assists per set while also adding 2.95 digs per set.



Two defensive specialists – junior Paige Corcoran (3.39 dps), and Lauren Maisberger (3.39 dpg) ­– combine to pace the Pitt State defense, while freshman middle blocker Emily Regier averages 0.89 blocks per set.



Scouting the Opposition

WU enters Friday's matchup at 17-12 overall and 7-9 in MIAA play.



Freshmen outside hitter Genna Berg leads the offense averaging 2.95 kills per set with Erica Montgomery recording 2.78 kills per set. The Ichabods' defensive leaders are freshmen defensive specialist Faith Rottinghaus with 514 digs (4.67 dps) and junior middle hitter Makayla Maxwell with 1.17 blocks per set.



ESU is 14-15 overall and 6-10 in the MIAA entering a Friday road match against the University of Central Oklahoma.



Freshmen setter Yuchen Du leads the team with 319 kills (3.04 kps) and junior middle blocker Tatum Graves chips in with 2.48 kills per set and 1.02 blocks per set. Defensive specialist Allie Maloney contributes 4.38 digs per set.