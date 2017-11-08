Quantcast

30th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade - November 11th - KOAM TV 7

30th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade - November 11th

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Hello!  Due to construction on Main Street, this year, we will be staging on Virginia Avenue pointed South, and entering Main Street on 14th Street.  So, the early entries will be closest to 14th and the later entrants towards 7th street, so we can enter in a timely manor onto Main at 14th Street.  

There will be a relief station set up this year provided and staffed by First Trust Home Loans, so keep an eye out for them...they also have an entry in the parade and they've donated a pair of Yeti's to the awards ceremony.  

A few other points of interest; again this year there's military/family seating at 8th and Main in the parking lot w/the mural, PLEASE help spread the word and fill the seats!  As in years past there's awards and a musical tribute on 8th Street in front of Memorial Hall.   JHS Eagle Pride Marching Band and MSSU Lions Pride Band will be offering an amazing tribute performance, you won't want to miss!

You will receive a separate e-mail with your line-up number, and I'll be on the street Saturday morning to provide you a physical number to place somewhere visibly for the judges to help in their decisions.  When going by the grandstand and the VIP seating, please be sure to wave if you can...Joplin News First is our media sponsor, and they are live-streaming the event this year!  It will be live on Facebook and available to view later as well, what a great contribution!  During the parade Compass Quest will be hosting their annual Ruck and members of Missouri National Guard 35th infantry division, deployed in Kuwait will be marching simultaneously with them!

Congratulations to the members of American Legion post #13, 30 years is quite an achievement!  Plus, a big ,BIG thanks to ALL of you for your support of this wonderful event!  I'm proud to be part of a community that takes pride in supporting and honoring all those who've served and continue to serve our great country!

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • 30th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade - November 11th

    30th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade - November 11th

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:33 AM EST2017-11-08 15:33:41 GMT
    Hello!  Due to construction on Main Street, this year, we will be staging on Virginia Avenue pointed South, and entering Main Street on 14th Street.  So, the early entries will be closest to 14th and the later entrants towards 7th street, so we can enter in a timely manor onto Main at 14th Street.   There will be a relief station set up this year provided and staffed by First Trust Home Loans, so keep an eye out for them...they also have an entry in...More >>
    Hello!  Due to construction on Main Street, this year, we will be staging on Virginia Avenue pointed South, and entering Main Street on 14th Street.  So, the early entries will be closest to 14th and the later entrants towards 7th street, so we can enter in a timely manor onto Main at 14th Street.   There will be a relief station set up this year provided and staffed by First Trust Home Loans, so keep an eye out for them...they also have an entry in...More >>

  • East Newton School’s honor Veterans at Veteran’s Day Recognition - November 9th

    East Newton School’s honor Veterans at Veteran’s Day Recognition - November 9th

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-11-08 01:41:48 GMT
    East Newton High School – Thursday November 9th, 2017. Time: 9:00 am Location: East Newton High School Gym Speakers for the High School recognition are Mr. Alan Cook, Newton County Commissioner and Mr. Charlie Davis, Missouri Representative and Chairman of the Missouri House of Representatives Veterans Committee Please come join us as we honor our Veterans! Triway Elementary School – Friday November 10, 2017. Time: 9:00 am Location: Triway Elementary Gym Granby Ele...More >>
    East Newton High School – Thursday November 9th, 2017. Time: 9:00 am Location: East Newton High School Gym Speakers for the High School recognition are Mr. Alan Cook, Newton County Commissioner and Mr. Charlie Davis, Missouri Representative and Chairman of the Missouri House of Representatives Veterans Committee Please come join us as we honor our Veterans! Triway Elementary School – Friday November 10, 2017. Time: 9:00 am Location: Triway Elementary Gym Granby Ele...More >>

  • Baxter Springs Veterans' Day Celebration - November 11th

    Baxter Springs Veterans' Day Celebration - November 11th

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:16 PM EST2017-11-08 01:16:27 GMT
    FOURTH ANNUAL VETERANS’ DAY CELEBRATION BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017 This is our fourth annual Veterans’ Day Celebration and is an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of the armed services past and present. Please join us for the following events: 7:00 A.M. – Breakfast 10:00 A.M. American Legion Building, 1321 Military; Veterans eat free 11:00 A.M. Parade, Starting at 16th and Military 11:45 A.M. Memorial service ...More >>
    FOURTH ANNUAL VETERANS’ DAY CELEBRATION BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017 This is our fourth annual Veterans’ Day Celebration and is an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of the armed services past and present. Please join us for the following events: 7:00 A.M. – Breakfast 10:00 A.M. American Legion Building, 1321 Military; Veterans eat free 11:00 A.M. Parade, Starting at 16th and Military 11:45 A.M. Memorial service ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.