30th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade - November 11th

Hello! Due to construction on Main Street, this year, we will be staging on Virginia Avenue pointed South, and entering Main Street on 14th Street. So, the early entries will be closest to 14th and the later entrants towards 7th street, so we can enter in a timely manor onto Main at 14th Street.

There will be a relief station set up this year provided and staffed by First Trust Home Loans, so keep an eye out for them...they also have an entry in the parade and they've donated a pair of Yeti's to the awards ceremony.

A few other points of interest; again this year there's military/family seating at 8th and Main in the parking lot w/the mural, PLEASE help spread the word and fill the seats! As in years past there's awards and a musical tribute on 8th Street in front of Memorial Hall. JHS Eagle Pride Marching Band and MSSU Lions Pride Band will be offering an amazing tribute performance, you won't want to miss!

You will receive a separate e-mail with your line-up number, and I'll be on the street Saturday morning to provide you a physical number to place somewhere visibly for the judges to help in their decisions. When going by the grandstand and the VIP seating, please be sure to wave if you can...Joplin News First is our media sponsor, and they are live-streaming the event this year! It will be live on Facebook and available to view later as well, what a great contribution! During the parade Compass Quest will be hosting their annual Ruck and members of Missouri National Guard 35th infantry division, deployed in Kuwait will be marching simultaneously with them!

Congratulations to the members of American Legion post #13, 30 years is quite an achievement! Plus, a big ,BIG thanks to ALL of you for your support of this wonderful event! I'm proud to be part of a community that takes pride in supporting and honoring all those who've served and continue to serve our great country!