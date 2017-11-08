Granby Woman Dies in Head On Collision

A Granby, Missouri woman is killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday. According to Missouri Highway Patrol reports Monica Rosenow was driving eastbound on Missouri 86, 3 miles south of Granb around 7:30pm.

Rosenow crossed the center of the road with her 2001 Nissan Maxima striking a 2010 Ford F-150. According to reports 42 year old Rosenow was pronounced dead at the scene. Rosenow was not wearing a seat belt.

As required by law the surviving driver from Neosho was tested for alcohol.