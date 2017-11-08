Quantcast

Webb City Man Sentenced for Murder - KOAM TV 7

Webb City Man Sentenced for Murder

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Todd Greathouse Todd Greathouse

   A Webb City man has been sentenced for the murder of the tenant who was also his lover.
     54-year old Todd Greathouse will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of 61-year old Willanna Anita Dunn.
    Greathouse owned the Joplin home rented by Dunn.
    Police say Greathouse and Dunn argued in the home in May of last year, when Dunn insisted that Greathouse should tell his wife the two were having an affair.
    Investigators determined that Greathouse strangled Dunn to death with a phone cord, then dumped her body in a water-filled mine shaft outside of Joplin.
    Greathouse was found guilty of first-degree murder in September of 2017.
    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:28 AM EST2017-11-08 15:28:04 GMT
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>

  • County Clerks Not Impressed With Earlier Kansas Election

    County Clerks Not Impressed With Earlier Kansas Election

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:31 PM EST2017-11-08 01:31:39 GMT

    The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.

    More >>

    The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.

    More >>

  • A Better Look at Galena's Past

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-11-07 00:32:59 GMT
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.