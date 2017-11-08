Webb City Man Sentenced for Murder

A Webb City man has been sentenced for the murder of the tenant who was also his lover.

54-year old Todd Greathouse will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of 61-year old Willanna Anita Dunn.

Greathouse owned the Joplin home rented by Dunn.

Police say Greathouse and Dunn argued in the home in May of last year, when Dunn insisted that Greathouse should tell his wife the two were having an affair.

Investigators determined that Greathouse strangled Dunn to death with a phone cord, then dumped her body in a water-filled mine shaft outside of Joplin.

Greathouse was found guilty of first-degree murder in September of 2017.



