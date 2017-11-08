Kansas Lawmakers Seek Legal Advice on School Funding Plan

Kansas legislative leaders are seeking some legal advice as they wrestle with school funding.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last month that a law phasing in a $293 million increase in school funding over two years wasn't sufficient.
Now lawmakers plan to spend $400,000 to get help in drafting a new public school funding law, including separate lawyers for the House and Senate.
The five top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed on the plan Tuesday. The two Democrats present at the legislative leaders' meeting opposed it, calling it a waste of money.
The House and Senate each would spend $100,000 to hire its own attorney. The entire Legislature has had a single attorney previously.
Lawmakers also plan to spend $200,000 to hire a school finance expert to study how much it costs to finance a suitable education for every child.
