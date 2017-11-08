Pet Vet Offers Fun Fact About Squirrels

There's a good chance they're in your neighborhood right now gathering food for the winter. If you watch closely you might notice something that's pretty unusual in the animal kingdom.

"Squirrels have very, very flexible ankles which allows them to turn their hind feet around almost backwards," says veterinarian Eva Dudek from the Parsons Pet Hospital. "and that is what allows them to run up and down trees with the greatest of ease. where everybody else has to turn around and climb down backwards slowly."

