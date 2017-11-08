Fired Kansas Official Ends Bid for 2nd Congressional Seat

Former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave has ended his bid for the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas.
The announcement comes days after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office confirmed Soave was fired partly over questions about state contracts.
Soave posted a statement Tuesday on his campaign's Facebook page citing family reasons for ending his campaign.
Brownback's office said Friday that he fired Soave in June amid questions about Department of Commerce contracts for consulting and marketing services.
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.More >>
The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.More >>
"I've got to do something. We've got to make sure we're doing something."More >>
"I've got to do something. We've got to make sure we're doing something."More >>
Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>