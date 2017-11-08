Four Sign at Pittsburg High

Four student-athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburg High School.

Myla Turner, Madison Vogel, Reese Willis and Mckenzie Wilks will all continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level.

Turner signed today to Highland CC volleyball.

Madison Vogel will be staying in Pittsburg to play softball for the Pitt State Gorillas. Vogel was named first team SEK three times in her high school career, and was a second team All-State selection.

Wilks is one of the most decorated runners in SEK history. She'll be running cross country at KU next season. In her time as a Purple Dragon she won three state championships, 2 in the 800M and 1 in the 1600M. She also holds four different school records.

Willis will be participating in the shot put and hammer throw at Missouri Southern. Willis says he was deciding between Southern, Pitt State, Ottawa and a few NAIA schools.