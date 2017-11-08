Quantcast

Signing Day at Carl Junction HS - KOAM TV 7

Signing Day at Carl Junction HS

Updated:

Six Bulldogs signed their letters of intent today at Carl Junction High School. Three will be moving on to D-1 programs, and three are headed to D-2.

Megan Scott will be staying local to play basketball for Lane Lord and the Pittsburg State Gorillas. In three seasons with CJ, Scott has been named All-Conference 3X, All-District 3X and All-Region 2X.

Alexia Miller signed today to play Volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas. In her time at CJHS Miller was first team All-COC 3X, All-State in 2017 and first team All-District 2X.

Sam Repsher will continue his track and field career at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He's earned a state title in the 4x100M relay and 4x200M relay, while earning All-State status in the 100M.

Sylvia Lawson is going D-1 to Oral Roberts to play volleyball next season. Lawson was an All-State performer at CJ, and also earned All-Conference honors 2X and All-District honors 2X.

Madison Beecher signed her letter of intent today to run cross country and track at Drury. She is a 4X state qualifier in the 4X800M, earning All-State honors in 2015 and 2017.

Weston Wendt is heading to the Ivy League, signing today to participate in track and field at the University of Pennsylvania. His accomplishments at CJ include: 2017 USATF All-American, 4X USATF Region 16 champion, 3X state champion, 9X All-State, 3X state runner-up, 2X national qualifier.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Collings Appeals Death Sentence and Conviction in Murder of 9 Year Old Rowan Ford

    Collings Appeals Death Sentence and Conviction in Murder of 9 Year Old Rowan Ford

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-08 23:32:00 GMT

    Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and  murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.                   

    More >>

    Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and  murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.                   

    More >>

  • Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:28 AM EST2017-11-08 15:28:04 GMT
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>

  • County Clerks Not Impressed With Earlier Kansas Election

    County Clerks Not Impressed With Earlier Kansas Election

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:31 PM EST2017-11-08 01:31:39 GMT

    The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.

    More >>

    The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.