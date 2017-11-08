Signing Day at Carl Junction HS

Six Bulldogs signed their letters of intent today at Carl Junction High School. Three will be moving on to D-1 programs, and three are headed to D-2.

Megan Scott will be staying local to play basketball for Lane Lord and the Pittsburg State Gorillas. In three seasons with CJ, Scott has been named All-Conference 3X, All-District 3X and All-Region 2X.

Alexia Miller signed today to play Volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas. In her time at CJHS Miller was first team All-COC 3X, All-State in 2017 and first team All-District 2X.

Sam Repsher will continue his track and field career at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He's earned a state title in the 4x100M relay and 4x200M relay, while earning All-State status in the 100M.

Sylvia Lawson is going D-1 to Oral Roberts to play volleyball next season. Lawson was an All-State performer at CJ, and also earned All-Conference honors 2X and All-District honors 2X.

Madison Beecher signed her letter of intent today to run cross country and track at Drury. She is a 4X state qualifier in the 4X800M, earning All-State honors in 2015 and 2017.

Weston Wendt is heading to the Ivy League, signing today to participate in track and field at the University of Pennsylvania. His accomplishments at CJ include: 2017 USATF All-American, 4X USATF Region 16 champion, 3X state champion, 9X All-State, 3X state runner-up, 2X national qualifier.