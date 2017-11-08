Quantcast

Three Wildcats Sign at NHS

Three Neosho Wildcats signed letters of intent today to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Tori Frazier will be staying in the 4-state area, playing softball at Missouri Southern.

Neosho is also sending two wrestlers to the D-1 level. Joey Williams is going to Maryville University, while defending 285 lb state champion Adrian Hitchcock is MIAA bound, signing to Lindenwood wrestling this afternoon.

