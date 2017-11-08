Webb City Police Search for Suspect

Webb City police are looking for Paul J. Storms, Jr. who led police on a chase and is wanted on several warrants. Police say they tried to stop the 46-year-old Carterville resident but he fled north on MO-171 into Kansas. The Kansas State Highway Patrol and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisted. Authorities say at the intersection of US-400 and SE Wyandotte Road, Storms left the roadway, ran out of gas and fled on foot.

Storms is wanted on felony warrants: Probation violation for Burglary, Probation Violation for Resisting Arrest, Resisting arrest. He's also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear with statewide extradition.

Storms was last seen wearing a white baseball style cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.

From Webb City PD:

WANTED: On Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:49 hours officers with the Webb City Police Department attempted to stop a grey 2006 GMC Sierra pick up because the driver, Paul J. Storms, Jr. (46-year old white male from Carterville), was driving while revoked and was wanted on three felony warrants (Probation Violation for Burglary; Probation Violation for Resisting Arrest; Resisting Arrest) along with one misdemeanor warrant (Fail to Appear for Resisting Arrest) with statewide extradition. There is an outstanding ex-parte order of protection that needs to be served on Storms. Storms failed to yield for the officer's emergency lights and siren. Storms fled in his vehicle northbound on MO-171 highway into Kansas. In Kansas the officers were assisted by troopers with the Kansas State Highway Patrol along with deputies from Cherokee County Sheriff offices. At the intersection of US-400 highway and SE Wyandotte Road Storms left the roadway and began driving through fields. At 11:17 hours the vehicle ran out of gas and Storms fled the vehicle on foot. A 22-year old female passenger in the vehicle called Cherokee County 9-1-1 after the vehicle ran out of gas claiming she had been kidnapped but that claim was not substantiated. Storms was last seen wearing a white baseball style cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Storms is still at large.

Additional charges of Felony Resisting Arrest, Felony Driving While Revoked, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia, against Storms will be sent to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office.

Please contact the local law enforcement agency if you see Paul Storms, Jr.