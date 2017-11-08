Quantcast

Oklahoma Investigation of Fatal Fire After Taser Deployed

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Oklahoma authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hit by an officer's Taser and caught fire after allegedly dousing himself with gasoline and taking out a lighter.
    McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett says that Norman police requested a welfare check Tuesday on a man who'd made comments about suicide.    
    Authorities say found the man about 2 miles northwest of Lindsay sitting inside a van with a container of gasoline.
    Officers say the man refused to step out of the vehicle and disregarded the officers' orders. 
    They say he then, stepped out the vehicle, doused himself in gasoline and pulled out a lighter.
    Sheriff Hewett says, that's when an officer at the scene told the man to stop and deployed a taser.
    A fire ignited and the man burned to death.
    An investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the fire..
    According to investigators, an officer did sustain injuries from the flash fire and was transported to a local hospital.

