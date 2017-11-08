Quantcast

One Week Into Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act

     We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.
     And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up.
When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.
Paula Anderson is a Certified Application Counselor and she tells us "They've done a really good job of getting that open enrollment information out there so we have had a huge amount of people coming in to enroll."
Those "huge" amounts are approaching the 'hundreds' mark quickly.
Anderson: "I'm booked through the 13th right now, so we're getting calls on a daily basis to book out further."
That's where Anderson says there could be a problem.
 "There is a shorter enrollment period, it's only six weeks."
Which is why Anderson encourages you to start the process, whether it's online or in person, as quickly as possible.
The other issue, there have been several attempts to repeal and replace the ACA, which haven't gone through, but confusion has led some to believe the ACA is no longer in effect, Anderson says, that's not the case.
 "Right now, the Affordable Care Act is the law of the land so it is still available, any policy that they enroll in for right now for the 2018 year will be upheld all the way through that year."
     Open enrollment ends December 15th.

