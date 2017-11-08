Quantcast

Oklahoma Budget Bill Fails in the House

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Another day passed without an agreement in Oklahoma City Wednesday, as once again a plan to plug a hole in the state budget failed to get the votes needed for passage.
      A proposal to hike taxes on tobacco, alcohol, fuel and energy production fell five votes short in the House amid bipartisan opposition. The full House voted 71-27 on Wednesday. 
    Among other things, the bill would have generated about $450 million annually to help pay for a pay raise for teachers and state workers.
 

    5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded

    Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one! 

    Collings Appeals Death Sentence and Conviction in Murder of 9 Year Old Rowan Ford

    Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and  murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.                   

    Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>
