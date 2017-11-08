Oklahoma Budget Bill Fails in the House

Another day passed without an agreement in Oklahoma City Wednesday, as once again a plan to plug a hole in the state budget failed to get the votes needed for passage.
A proposal to hike taxes on tobacco, alcohol, fuel and energy production fell five votes short in the House amid bipartisan opposition. The full House voted 71-27 on Wednesday.
Among other things, the bill would have generated about $450 million annually to help pay for a pay raise for teachers and state workers.
Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
The elections in Kansas going on today would have already happened this spring.More >>
"I've got to do something. We've got to make sure we're doing something."More >>
