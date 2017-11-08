Quantcast

5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded - KOAM TV 7

5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!

Centennial, along with Rouse Street, Mill Road, Hobson Drive and Hobson Place, will be getting new asphalt pavement and traffic pavement markings. The road work costs almost half a million dollars, but it's something Pittsburg residents voted for.

"This is being funded as part of the street sales tax, that citizens agreed to be put in place. It collects a little under a million dollars a year," said Pittsburg's Public Works Director Cameron Alden.

The work is expected to wrap by the end of next week, weather permitting.

Ruth Rice works at Names and Numbers located on Centennial Drive. She says the work is affecting her commute, but she thinks it's necessary.

"I'm glad that it is being repaired, however, I have a 35 mile commute, so it does make things an inconvenience. I have to leave earlier in the morning. It takes me longer to get home in the evening," said Rice.

Pittsburg's Public Works Director says the work will cause some minor traffic delays on the streets being worked due to lane closures, but thinks the rejuvenated roadways will worth the wait.

"We always like to say thanks to the traveling public. We understand it is an inconvenience as we do these improvements. But hopefully they see that the product they get to use the next 15 to 20 years, is worth the minor inconvenience," said Alden.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded

    5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-11-09 04:34:08 GMT

    Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one! 

    More >>

    Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one! 

    More >>

  • Collings Appeals Death Sentence and Conviction in Murder of 9 Year Old Rowan Ford

    Collings Appeals Death Sentence and Conviction in Murder of 9 Year Old Rowan Ford

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-08 23:32:00 GMT

    Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and  murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.                   

    More >>

    Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and  murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.                   

    More >>

  • Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Early Morning Fire In Webb City

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:28 AM EST2017-11-08 15:28:04 GMT
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>
    Thirteen people -- seven adults and six children escaped unharmed from an early morning house fire in Webb City. Crews from both Webb City and Joplin responded to the fire at 715 North Main Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to the Webb City Fire Chief at the scene, there were no working smoke alarms in the house.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.