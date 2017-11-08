5 Pittsburg Roads Getting Upgraded

Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!

Centennial, along with Rouse Street, Mill Road, Hobson Drive and Hobson Place, will be getting new asphalt pavement and traffic pavement markings. The road work costs almost half a million dollars, but it's something Pittsburg residents voted for.

"This is being funded as part of the street sales tax, that citizens agreed to be put in place. It collects a little under a million dollars a year," said Pittsburg's Public Works Director Cameron Alden.

The work is expected to wrap by the end of next week, weather permitting.

Ruth Rice works at Names and Numbers located on Centennial Drive. She says the work is affecting her commute, but she thinks it's necessary.

"I'm glad that it is being repaired, however, I have a 35 mile commute, so it does make things an inconvenience. I have to leave earlier in the morning. It takes me longer to get home in the evening," said Rice.

Pittsburg's Public Works Director says the work will cause some minor traffic delays on the streets being worked due to lane closures, but thinks the rejuvenated roadways will worth the wait.

"We always like to say thanks to the traveling public. We understand it is an inconvenience as we do these improvements. But hopefully they see that the product they get to use the next 15 to 20 years, is worth the minor inconvenience," said Alden.