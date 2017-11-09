Percy Katz Gets A Fond Farewell

A Joplin celebrity of the feline variety was laid to rest Thursday.

Percy Katz had been the official cat-in-residence for the better part of a generation at the Joplin Museum Complex, before his death on Friday.

The Russian Blue cat became a fixture at the museum after he took refuge there on a cold winter night in 1999.

In the more than 18 years since, Percy had greeted thousands of museum visitors.

"Primarily right at that front door," said Joplin Museum Director Brad Belk. "He was the ambassador to the museum."

A number of Percy Katz fans attended a sort of cat memorial service Wednesday -- complete with a slide show.

Percy Katz was buried on the museum grounds.

