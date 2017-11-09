MSSU WBB Signs Kaiulani Jones

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern head women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressel has announced the signing of Kaiulani Jones to a national letter of intent to play basketball and attend MSSU in the fall of 2018.
 
Jones is a three-time letterman for Pickerington Central High School under head coach Jonathon Hedgepeth.
 
"Kai will give us some added quickness from the point guard position. She is a very good defender and sees the floor extremely well," coach Ressel said.
 
The 5'5 guard helped lead the Tigers to two conference and two sectionals championships, while making it to the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs in back-to-back years as a freshman and sophomore (2015 & 2016). During the 2015-16 season, she helped the team toward a 24-5 record and an undefeated record (16-0) in conference play, followed by a 23-5 and 12-1 record in her junior season. The Ohio native and the Tigers scored a spot in the Division I regional semifinals only to fall to Dublin Coffman by three points.
 
Jones is the daughter of Ricardo and Remy with a plan to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology

