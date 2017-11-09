Lion Women Add 6'3" Center

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern head women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressel has announced the signing of Madilynn Stokes to a national letter of intent to play basketball and attend MSSU in the fall of 2018.



Stokes is a three-year letterman for coach Chris Shore, while earning a letter in Volleyball at Cassville High School.



Madi will give us some added size at 6'3 with good hands and a nice soft touch around the basket," coach Ressel explained.



The 6'3 center started for the Wildcats since her freshman year and has earned numerous Athlete of the Week recognitions throughout all three years. As a junior, Stokes recorded her 1,000th point, while earning first team All-District honors. She became the first girl to achieve the fete in their junior year. She launched herself to MVP of the Southwest tournament and an All-conference selection as well last season.



She was recognized for her play in the Southwest and Galena tournaments, earning a spot on the All-tournament teams as a sophomore and junior, while making the Galena All-tournament squad in her rookie season.



Stokes is the daughter of Travis Stokes and Laura Stueven with a plan to major in radiology.