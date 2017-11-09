MSSU Women Ink Buch From Iowa

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern head women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressel has announced the signing of Amber Nicole Buch to a national letter of intent to play basketball and attend MSSU in the fall of 2018.



Buch plays the point guard position and is a three-year letter winner for coach Witzenberg at Fairfield High School in the state of Iowa.



"Amber is a versatile guard with good size that can play either guard position", coach Ressel said.



She started at the point guard position since her freshman year and became a real scoring threat as a junior, leading the conference in scoring with 16.7 points per game, while averaging 49.2 percent from field. Buch also was at the top of the conference in assists and third in steals. The Fairfield native's dynamic ability on the court has helped the Trojans to three-straight conference championships (2014-2017).



The 5'8 guard's outstanding play earned her All-Region, All-Golden Triangle News Service, All-district, and All-conference first team honors as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, while being named the conference MVP last season.



Buch was named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IAGCA)All-State team as an honorable mention in her sophomore season and then reached second team honors by the IAGCA and Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) as a junior.



During the offseason, Buch lettered in cross country for three years, track and field for two years, and soccer for one.



Buch is the daughter of Jeff and Sue and plans to major in nursing.