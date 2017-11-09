Lion Men Open Season Friday

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will open up the regular season by participating in the 2017 MIAA/NSIC Challenge, hosted this year by Pittsburg State. The Lions will play St. Cloud State on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (0-0) vs. St. Cloud State (0-0)/Minnesota State (0-0)

Date: November 10-11, 2017

Tip-Off: 2 pm / 8 pm

Location: Pittsburg, Kan.

Site: John Lance Arena (5,000)

Series Record: vs. SCSU - MSSU leads 2-0. vs. MSU, Series tied at 1-1

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (56-35 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Matt Reimer (50-42 overall/at SCSU) Matt Margenthaler (351-143 overall/at MSU)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - ESPN Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM - Saturday Only

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/pittstate/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

This will be just the third meeting between the schools. Southern has a 2-0 advantage against St. Cloud State and the Lions are 1-1 against Minnesota State.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr was ranked 17th in Division II total field goal attempts last year, while ranking 19th in both total steals and total assists. He ranked 23rd nationally in assists per game, while ranking 26th in total minutes and 31st in steals per game. Elyjah Clark was 33rd and 35th nationally in three point attempts and makes, respectively.

NCAA Team Stat Leaders

Southern ranked 24th in turnover margin, while ranking 31st in free throw percentage, 39th in offensive rebounds, 44th in free throws made, 47th in turnovers per game and 52nd in three point attempts.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr led the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists, total field goal attempts, total minutes and total steals last year, while ranking third in minutes per game and sixth in scoring. Clark led the MIAA in three point attempts and three pointers made, while ranking second in three pointers per game.

MIAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions lead the MIAA in scoring, offensive rebounds per game and total rebounds. The team ranks second in three point attempts, free throw percentage, and total steals, while ranking third in free throws made, three pointers per game, total three pointers made, total assists, total blocks, turnover margin and turnovers forced.

All-MIAA

The Lions have two players back who earned All-MIAA recognition last season. CJ Carr was a second-team selection, while Elyjah Clark earned honorable-mention All-MIAA and as the MIAA Freshman of the Year.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 142-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Records A Breakin'

Elyjah Clark set new school records last season as a freshman including single-season three pointers (89), single-season three-point attempts (225), and three pointers made per game (2.96). He also helped the Lions to set the school record for three's made in a season with 250.

New School Record

The Lions set a new school record with 42 attempted three pointers against Missouri S&T. The mark surpassed the 34 set in 2015-16 against Washburn.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions ranked 15th nationally in home attendance last season, averaging 1,487 n fans per game. That number ranked fifth in the MIAA.

Feeling Generous

CJ Carr set a new MSSU single-game record for assists against Pittsburg State last season with 16 in the game. The mark broke Eddin Santiago's mark of 15 set in 2000. The 16 assists were also the most in a single game in Division II last year.

Taking Down The Best

With the win against Northwest Missouri, the Lions took out a No. 1 ranked opponent for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when Southern defeated Florida Southern in the Elite Eight. It also turned out to be the only loss that Northwest Missouri would suffer en route to the Division II National Championship.

Three's Alive

The Lions tied a school record with 15 made three-pointers in a win against Northeastern State last season. It is the fifth time in school history to hit 15 treys in a game as the Lions did it against St. Gregory's in 2003, Missouri Western in 2009 and 2013, as well as Southwest Baptist in 2015.

Single-game High

CJ Carr scored 47 points last year against Minnesota State. That point total is the fourth-highest single-game total in the NCAA this year and the second-highest in MSSU single-game history.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

The Lions will play their home opener on November 18 at 3:30 pm against Missouri-St. Louis.