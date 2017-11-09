Pitt State to Unveil '18-'19 Women's Basketball Signing Class

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball program will announce its 2018-19 signing class Tuesday (Nov. 14) by holding a press conference in the Garfield Weede Lecture Hall. The event will begin at Noon and run approximately 30 minutes. The public is invited to attend the announcement.



Head coach Lane Lord and his staff will show video highlights of the Gorillas signees and offer insights on the future Pitt State players.



Pitt State, the defending MIAA regular season champion, will open the 2017-18 season Friday (Nov. 10) by competing in the two-day, eight-team Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The Gorillas will face Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.