Skiles Signs with MSSU Basketball

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern head women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressel has announced the signing of Layne Skiles to a national letter of intent to play basketball and attend MSSU in the fall of 2018.



Skiles is a three-year letter winner at Purdy High School as a forward under head coach Ashley Brown and recorded a double-digit scoring average in every year played.



"Layne is a very versatile and talented player. She has the ability to score inside and out," coach Ressel said.



The 5'10 forward averaged 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks earning her to a first team Class 2 All-State, All-District, and Ozark 7 All-conference selection to go along in earning most valuable player of the conference as a junior, while also being crowned 4 States Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year and Joplin Globe Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year.



Skiles averaged 15.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.6 steals as a sophomore, earning her first honor on the Class 2 All-State squad as well as landing on her second first team All-district and All-conference squads.



She splashed onto the scene as a rookie by averaging 12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and three assists, leading to an outstanding accomplishment of earning first team All-district and All-conference honors in her first year on the court in High School.

Her offense helped kick start the Eagles to three-straight Ozark 7 Conference championships and the pinnacle of a 25-2 record this past season. She also recorded her 1,000th point during the season.



Besides basketball, the Monett native found success during the fall and spring seasons by competing in volleyball and track and field.



During her two seasons (freshman/sophomore) on the volleyball court, Skiles earned earned a Class 1 All-district first team and All-Region honorable mention as a sophomore for her effort on the court, assisting the team towards a district championship. She added value off the court as well by becoming a Class 2 Academic All-State section out of the gate as a freshman.



In track and field, Skiles performed the shot put achieving a personal best 38'1'', while also competing in the discus and 4x1. She would go on to become an All-State honoree after finishing fourth in the shot-put event in her junior year and earn All-District honors for her effort in the shot put, discus, and 4x1 as a junior and sophomore, while earning All-district in shot put and

discus as a freshman.



Skiles is the daughter of Bill and Sarah and will head to MSSU undecided in major.



"We are extremely excited to have Layne join the Lion family," coach Ressel concluded.