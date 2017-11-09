Quantcast

Carthage Aims for Revenge vs. Battle

The Carthage Tigers will get another shot at the Battle Spartans in the playoffs this season. The two teams will meet on Friday night in the Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals.

The Spartans and Tigers met in this very same round last season. Battle beat Carthage 37-20 to move on to the state semifinals. That game was in Columbia. Friday's game will be in Carthage.

The Tigers are hot heading into Friday's matchup. They've won 5 straight games and 8 of their last 9. Carthage clinched the Class 5 District 5 title last week, beating COC-Large rival Willard 56-13.

Friday's game against Battle will kick off at 7:00 pm.

