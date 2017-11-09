Girard's Crain Signs to Pitt State

Girard senior Sydnee Crain signed her letter of intent today to join the Pittsburg State basketball team.

Crain is a three sport athlete at GHS, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. Last season she helped the school win its first ever softball and basketball state championships.

In her time at Girard, Crain has picked up numerous honors and awards in all three sports. In basketball she's earned All-State recognition, All-Area recognition and was named first team All-CNC twice. Below is a complete list of Crain's athletic honors and awards.