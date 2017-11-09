Quantcast

Attachment to Cell Phones Can Lead To Stress & Anxiety - KOAM TV 7

Attachment to Cell Phones Can Lead To Stress & Anxiety

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -


How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected. 
Megan Carney, a Missouri Southern State University freshman  uses her phone to text parents nine hours away, check study guides and get on social media.
“I actually lost my phone about a week ago. It fell out of my pocket and I  freaked out.” MSSU Senior Tanner brown has shared her panic. He explained, “I actually went out Saturday night and  forgot my phone and my charger. I kept just checking my pocket. I don’t have it. I don’t have it.”
Nomophobia is said to be the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone. Ozark Center crisis experts don’t believe there is a true medical diagnosis for it say a phone can be an unhealthy attachment. 
Stephen McCullough, the Ozark Center emergency room enhancement coordinator said, “Relying on it too heavily, you become co-dependent basically and that can cause anxiety if you become disconnected.”  
Tanner Brown said, “It’s definitely  not a comfortable feeling. I’d much  rather have my phone  on me than away from me. I just feel out of contact with everybody.  I feel like, always if i don’t have my phone with me, something extremely important is going to happen and I’m  gonna miss it.”
Desirea Buerge, an MSSU athlete parts with her phone for practice and workouts but said, “I know a couple people who can’t come unglued from their phone.” She admits checking hers regularly on snapchat, facebook, Instagram, youtube, twitter and more.  
The majority of students we spoke to said they check their phone more than the study findings of eighty times a day. 
Estrella Arreola said, “I  definitely  think it’s addictive. I’m just on it  to pass time or if I’m studying for a class, I’m still on my phone. It’s just habit now.” 
And a hard habit to break.  George Langston was  deep into his phone  watching videos.  He said it’s how I spend, "My whole morning." 
Being apart from his phone would be stressful. “It would be irritating. Like I like connection, I guess.  Fear of, I don’t have, can’t be in contact  with my friends, can’t check social media  whatever.” 

With all their many uses, cellphones are not going away anytime soon, but McCullough said it’s important to put them down sometimes. And some students realized the dangers of being buried in your phone. Ukiah Camp said he’s seen it disrupt family dinners. "Trying to connect to social media can disconnect you from your family,"  he said.
McCullough offered this  advice to prevent anxiety.   
“I think desensitizing yourself  from not having it. Finding times to disconnect,  to turn it off, in a controlled environment.”
McCullough says it's especially important to set limits on cell phone use with kids.. And to make them understand that there are things outside of their phone.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.