Attachment to Cell Phones Can Lead To Stress & Anxiety



How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.

Megan Carney, a Missouri Southern State University freshman uses her phone to text parents nine hours away, check study guides and get on social media.

“I actually lost my phone about a week ago. It fell out of my pocket and I freaked out.” MSSU Senior Tanner brown has shared her panic. He explained, “I actually went out Saturday night and forgot my phone and my charger. I kept just checking my pocket. I don’t have it. I don’t have it.”

Nomophobia is said to be the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone. Ozark Center crisis experts don’t believe there is a true medical diagnosis for it say a phone can be an unhealthy attachment.

Stephen McCullough, the Ozark Center emergency room enhancement coordinator said, “Relying on it too heavily, you become co-dependent basically and that can cause anxiety if you become disconnected.”

Tanner Brown said, “It’s definitely not a comfortable feeling. I’d much rather have my phone on me than away from me. I just feel out of contact with everybody. I feel like, always if i don’t have my phone with me, something extremely important is going to happen and I’m gonna miss it.”

Desirea Buerge, an MSSU athlete parts with her phone for practice and workouts but said, “I know a couple people who can’t come unglued from their phone.” She admits checking hers regularly on snapchat, facebook, Instagram, youtube, twitter and more.

The majority of students we spoke to said they check their phone more than the study findings of eighty times a day.

Estrella Arreola said, “I definitely think it’s addictive. I’m just on it to pass time or if I’m studying for a class, I’m still on my phone. It’s just habit now.”

And a hard habit to break. George Langston was deep into his phone watching videos. He said it’s how I spend, "My whole morning."

Being apart from his phone would be stressful. “It would be irritating. Like I like connection, I guess. Fear of, I don’t have, can’t be in contact with my friends, can’t check social media whatever.”

With all their many uses, cellphones are not going away anytime soon, but McCullough said it’s important to put them down sometimes. And some students realized the dangers of being buried in your phone. Ukiah Camp said he’s seen it disrupt family dinners. "Trying to connect to social media can disconnect you from your family," he said.

McCullough offered this advice to prevent anxiety.

“I think desensitizing yourself from not having it. Finding times to disconnect, to turn it off, in a controlled environment.”

McCullough says it's especially important to set limits on cell phone use with kids.. And to make them understand that there are things outside of their phone.

