Newly Crowned Miss Indian Plans to Help Native American Youth

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

This year's Miss Indian was crowned today at N.E.O. People came out to the Commons Hall Auditorium to witness the crowning of Ravyn Whitebird. She represented the tribes of Quapaw, Comanche, Choctaw, Eastern Shawnee, and Blackfoot. The new Miss Indian plans on using her platform to further the education of Native American children.

Reavyn Whitebird says, "I'm going to try and represent N.E.O. to the best of my abilities, and I'm going to try to engage the Native American youth and show them the importance of seeking a higher education."

The annual competition is hosted by N.E.O's Native American Student Association and the American Indian Center For Excellence.

