Newly Crowned Miss Indian Plans to Help Native American Youth

This year's Miss Indian was crowned today at N.E.O. People came out to the Commons Hall Auditorium to witness the crowning of Ravyn Whitebird. She represented the tribes of Quapaw, Comanche, Choctaw, Eastern Shawnee, and Blackfoot. The new Miss Indian plans on using her platform to further the education of Native American children.
Reavyn Whitebird says, "I'm going to try and represent N.E.O. to the best of my abilities, and I'm going to try to engage the Native American youth and show them the importance of seeking a higher education."
The annual competition is hosted by N.E.O's Native American Student Association and the American Indian Center For Excellence.
According to the latest report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Joplin currently has the lowest cost of living in the entire state.More >>
According to the latest report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Joplin currently has the lowest cost of living in the entire state.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
"You can't continue to treat police officers, firefighters, or anyone else in emergency operations the same as you treat everyone else in the City."More >>
"You can't continue to treat police officers, firefighters, or anyone else in emergency operations the same as you treat everyone else in the City."More >>
Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!More >>
Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>