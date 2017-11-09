Gorilla VB Falls to Washburn

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Washburn University volleyball team came up big in the fourth set to fight off a game challenge from Pittsburg State University in a 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-11 victory Thursday (Nov. 9) at John Lance Arena.

The Ichabods improved to 18-12 overall and 8-9 in MIAA play with the win, while the Gorillas slipped to 7-23 overall and 3-14 in the MIAA.

Genna Berg paced WU's offensive attack with a match-high 16 kills. She added a team-leading 19 digs on the defensive side of the net as well. The Ichabods compiled 15 total blocks in the match.

The Gorillas placed three players in double figure kills:  Lauren Regier (14), Mia Bledsoe (11) and Erica Ivkov (11). Paige Corcoran tallied a match-high 22 digs for Pitt State.

The Gorillas will close out the regular season Friday (Nov. 10) with a home match against Emporia State University at 7 p.m.

