Quantcast

Liberal's Spencer Signs to FSCC Volleyball - KOAM TV 7

Liberal's Spencer Signs to FSCC Volleyball

Updated:

Carly Spencer signed her letter of intent on Monday to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.

Spencer will be playing for the Fort Scott Greyhounds next season. In her time at Liberal HS, Spencer was named first team All-SRVC, first team All-District and was also a member of the All-State team this past season.

Her senior year the Bulldogs finished 23-6-2 on the season and made it to the district championship game.

Pictures: Beth Wilson/Liberal High School

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.