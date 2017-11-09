Liberal's Spencer Signs to FSCC Volleyball

Carly Spencer signed her letter of intent on Monday to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.

Spencer will be playing for the Fort Scott Greyhounds next season. In her time at Liberal HS, Spencer was named first team All-SRVC, first team All-District and was also a member of the All-State team this past season.

Her senior year the Bulldogs finished 23-6-2 on the season and made it to the district championship game.

Pictures: Beth Wilson/Liberal High School