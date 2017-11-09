Study Says Joplin Has Lowest Cost of Living in Missouri

According to the latest report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Joplin currently has the lowest cost of living in the entire state.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.
"You can't continue to treat police officers, firefighters, or anyone else in emergency operations the same as you treat everyone else in the City."
Pittsburg's Centennial Drive is getting a major makeover. And it's not the only one!
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.
