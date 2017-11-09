Study Says Joplin Has Lowest Cost of Living in Missouri

According to the latest report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Joplin currently has the lowest cost of living in the entire state. The president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has some theories on why Joplin is so affordable for so many.

"We have a very good transportation system. People find the commute easy. They don't spend a lot of time sitting in traffic, burning fuel," said chamber president Rob O'Brian.

But it's not just commuters saving money on fuel. O'Brian says it doesn't cost consumer goods a ton of money to get to Joplin, unlike other places.

"Because of our very central location and the lower transportation costs to get here, it does keep prices lower, overall," said O'Brian.

And while Joplin may not be a tropical paradise, heating and cooling costs aren't always as extreme as east and west coast cities.

"While we may have some hot summer days and cold winter days, by and large, we have a temperate climate, so that helps folks on the heating and cooling side," said O'Brian.

KOAM/Fox 14 got the chance to speak to one Joplin resident who just moved to town last year, to find out what she thinks about the low cost of living, and if she feels it.

"I think licensing a vehicle and paying personal property taxes, are more reasonable here in Joplin," said new resident Kay Glendenning.

Kay moved to Joplin from Oswego, Kansas. She says the lower cost of living hasn't blown her away, but she has noticed it.

"That's always a nice surprise to find out it's affordable, to live in a community that you want to be in," said Glendenning.